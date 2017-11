Black Bean Soup | Ethel Williams – Papillion, Neb.

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can diced tomatoes

1 3/4 c. chicken broth.

2 tbsp. ground cumin

2 tbsp. cilantro

Lime wedges

In one-quart saucepan, heat oil.

Add chopped onion, garlic and jalapeno.

Cook 3 to 4 minutes, or until tender.

Stir in beans, tomatoes, broth and cumin.

Heat to boiling.

Remove from heat and mash beans until desired consistency.

Stir in chopped cilantro and serve with a lime wedge.