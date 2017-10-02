 Black Beans with Corn | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Black Beans with Corn | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 can black beans
1 c. tomatoes, diced
1 tsp. parsley
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1 c. frozen corn, thawed
1 clove garlic, pureed and roasted
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Drain and rinse beans.
In a bowl, combine beans, corn, tomatoes and garlic.
Add parsley, pepper and chili powder.
Combine and serve.

