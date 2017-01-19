Black Hills Stock Show horse events begin Jan. 21 | TheFencePost.com

The McKie Ford Winter Classic American Quarter Horse Association Show begins Jan. 21 and runs through Jan. 26 during the prequel of Black Hills Stock Show entertainment. This triple-judged AQHA event means each horse is eligible for three-times the points with only one show. The 2016 event attracted 1,500 entries at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds.

National Reined Cow Horse Association will be hosting two shows at the 2017 Rapid City event; the NRCHA Winter Spectacular Show and the NRCHA All-Around Show Fast action, quick turns and great horsemanship will be on display. This event runs concurrently with the AQHA Working Cow Horse Classes allowing contestants to participate in multiple shows at the same time.

The most popular horse event at the Black Hills Stock Show is the SDQHA two-Day Horse Sale on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. The sale will feature a special Ranch Horse Select Sale, Ranch Heritage Breeder Sale along with the 150 head of quality horses. The horse sale previews begin each day at 8 a.m. at the Kjerstad Event Center with the sale starting at 2 p.m at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Top Stallion owners in the region will display their stallions Jan. 27-28 at the Hutchison Western Stallion Row. Stallions will be previewed prior to the horse sale on both Friday and Saturday at 1:20 p.m. The Hutchison Western Stallion Row is an opportunity for horse enthusiasts to view and plan stallion bookings for the 2017 breeding season.

The Stray Gathering is set for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The ranch rodeo timed event requires a four-person team to rope and tie two steers in a timely manner. Following the event, everyone can enjoy a great evening of free cowboy music with Brandon Jones.

The 2017 Black Hills Stock Show will mark a record 22 event days, with many events taking place during the “pre-stock show” January 13-26. The elite horse events allow competitors the opportunity to compete in top notch events. The horse shows, previews, team roping and barrel racings are free to the public.

A complete schedule of events is available at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or call (605) 355-3861 for more information.