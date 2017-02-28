Boehm to speak at Nebraska LEAD banquet March 10 | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael Boehm, vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program recognition banquet March 10.

Boehm will discuss leadership development, specifically the need for quality leadership at all levels, during the banquet in the Nebraska East Union's Great Plains Room, 1705 Arbor Drive.

At 4:30 p.m., the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council will conduct its annual meeting and elect new officers.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the 6:30 p.m. banquet. Reservations are $25 and can be made by calling the Nebraska LEAD office at (402) 472-6810 no later than March 1.

The Nebraska LEAD Program aims to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership. The program is under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, in cooperation with the University of Nebraska's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and is supported by Nebraska colleges, universities, businesses, industries and individuals throughout the state.