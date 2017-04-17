Bovine Tuberculosis found in Butte County, South Dakota | TheFencePost.com

PIERRE, S.D. – State and federal animal health officials have identified two additional cases of bovine tuberculosis during follow-up investigation after the disease was initially found in a Harding County beef herd in late February. Single infected animals were found in two herds, located in Harding and Butte counties. Both herds had received the infected cows from the index herd within the past two years.

The affected herds remain under quarantine while state and federal animal health officials continue to investigate adjacent and contact herds that may have had contact with or purchased animals from the affected herds. Bovine TB is a respiratory disease of cattle. It is a chronic, slowly progressive disease that does not spread easily. Infected animals may be capable of transmitting an infection to other animals even if they appear healthy. The U.S. has nearly eliminated bovine TB due to a cooperative eradication campaign. Bovine TB is not a food safety threat, thanks to milk pasteurization and meat inspection programs. South Dakota has officially been recognized as free of the disease since 1982.