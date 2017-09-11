 Bow Ties with Balsamic Dressing | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

6 oz. uncooked farfalle
2 c. grape tomatoes, halved
1 c. seedless green grapes, halved
1/3 c. thinly-sliced fresh basil leaves
2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp. chopped shallots
2 tsp. capers
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. bottled minced garlic
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
4 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 4-ounce package crumbled feta cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain.
Combine cooked pasta, tomatoes, grapes and basil in a large bowl.
While pasta cooks, combine vinegar and next six ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Gradually add oil to vinegar mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk.
Drizzle vinaigrette over pasta mixture; toss well to coat.
Add cheese and toss to combine.

