Bow Ties with Balsamic Dressing | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

6 oz. uncooked farfalle

2 c. grape tomatoes, halved

1 c. seedless green grapes, halved

1/3 c. thinly-sliced fresh basil leaves

2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. chopped shallots

2 tsp. capers

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. bottled minced garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

4 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 4-ounce package crumbled feta cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain.

Combine cooked pasta, tomatoes, grapes and basil in a large bowl.

While pasta cooks, combine vinegar and next six ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Gradually add oil to vinegar mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk.

Drizzle vinaigrette over pasta mixture; toss well to coat.

Add cheese and toss to combine.