Braden takes early lead in saddle bronc riding at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Day of the Cowboy was the perfect date for the first performance of the 121st edition of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.

This legendary rodeo is referred to by rodeo fans, competitors and insiders as the "Daddy of 'em All" or just "The Daddy." Some 1,300 professional cowboys and cowgirls from 33 states, three Canadian provinces, Brazil, Australia and France travel to Wyoming's state capital just to compete here.

Hardy Braden of Welch, Okla., who is having the best rodeo season of his career, took the early lead in the opening round of saddle bronc riding. He scored 85 points on a bucking horse called Sacred Mountain from the Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls herd. Braden, 28, joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2010 and has been steadily climbing the ladder.

Last year he finished 29th in the PRCA world standings and was the reserve champion of the Prairie Circuit. This year he's poised to qualify for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. As of today, he's ranked fourth in the world standings and should make his Las Vegas debut for rodeo's championships in December.

As soon as he topped off his bronc, Braden and several other riders were on the go, hurrying to catch a plane to Utah, for the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo Saturday night. He is scheduled to compete on his second-round bronc tomorrow and then will travel to other rodeos while he waits to see if he qualifies for CFD's championship round.

Jerome Schneeberger, another Oklahoman who is the reigning CFD tie-down roping champion, had a solid run today. Although his time of 12.1 seconds isn't placing in the first round, if the 40-year-old veteran of 11 WNFRs can turn in a similar or faster time tomorrow, he would move into at least second place overall. A faster run could put him back in the driver's seat for a second consecutive CFD championship. No tie-down roper has won this rodeo in back-to-back years since record-keeping began in 1920.

The second performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo starts at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow where the contestants will be competing in the second round.

Bareback Riding: (first round leaders) 1, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 82 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rylee Raisin Cane. 2, Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., 79. 3, Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala., 78.5. 4, Tristan Hansen, Dillon, Mont., 77. 5, Caven Wrzesinski, Boulder, Mont., 76.5. 6, Weston Garrett, Gillette, Wyo., 76.

Steer Wrestling: (first round leaders) 1, Josh Boka, Dillon, Mont., 8.6 seconds. 2, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 8.7. 3, Jake Johnson, Mapleton, Kan., 9.8. 4, Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo., 10.4. 5, Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho, 10.8. 6, Scott Schaefer, Pickrell, Neb., 11.2. (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Clark and Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas, 10.4. 3, Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif., 10.8. 4, Hannum, 11.4. 5, Kody Jang, Townsville, Australia, 11.9. 6, Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 13.0. (total on two) 1, Clark, 20.8. 4, Hannum, 22.2. 3, Guy, 23.8. 4, Shofner, 26.0. 5, Damian Padilla, Rio Rico, Ariz., 26.8. 6, Boka, 34.0.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas, 9.9 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.7. 3, Mesquite Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 11.1. 4, (tie) Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., and Seth Cooke, Weatherford, Texas, 11.5. (second round) 1, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 11.3. 2, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 11.5. 3, Cole Robinson, Moorcroft, Wyo., 12.0. 4, Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas, 12.6. 5, (tie)Trent Creager, Stillwater, Okla.; Livingston, and Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, Texas, 13.0. (total on two) 1, Livingston, 23.7. 2, Jarrett, 24.8. 3, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 26.1. 3, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 26.2. 4, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 26.3. 5, K.C. Miller, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 26.4. 6, (tie) Scott Kormos and Austin Barstow, Springview, Neb., 26.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 85 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls' Sacred Mountain. 2, (tie) Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., and Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., 82. 4, (tie) Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa, and Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80.5. 6, Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 80.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) (three rides) 1, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 71 points. 2, Brady Love, Wellington, Colo., 69. 3, Tucker Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 66.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 7.3 seconds. 2, Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 8.7. 3, Andrew and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 9.0. 4, J.D. Yates, Pueblo, Colo., and Jay Wadhams, Pueblo, Colo., 9.1. 5, Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., and Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla., 9.5. 6, Chance Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., and Clint Harry, Nixon, Nev., 9.6.

(second round) 1, Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo., and Trey Johnson, Burleson, Texas, 8.3 seconds. 2, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas, 8.5. 3, Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Richard Durham, Weatherford, Texas, 8.6. 4, Theriot and Doescher, 9.5. 5, (tie) Tierney and Tyan, and Yates and Wadhams, 9.6. (total on two)

1, Tierney and Tyon, 16.9 seconds. 2, Yates and Waddhams, 18.7. 3, Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, 18.8. 4, Andrew and Reagan Ward, 18.9. 5, Theriot and Doescher, 19.0. 6, Richard and Skelton, 19.8.

Barrel Racing: (first round winners) 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.48 seconds, $6,573. 2, Cassidy Kruse, Gillette, Wyo., 17.60, $5,634. 3, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 17.62, $4,695. 4, Jane Melby, Burneyville, Okla., 17.67, $4,069. 5, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.73, $3,130. 6, Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.77, $2,504. 7, Sidney Forest, Lipan, Texas, 17.85, $1,878. 8, Alexa Lake, Richmond, Texas, 17.86, $1,252. 9, Ericka Nelson, Century, Florida, 17.90, $939. 10, Kaylee Burnett, Eden, Wyo., 17.91, $626. (second round leaders) 1, Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas, 17.77. 2, C.J. Vondette, Rifle, Colo., 17.84. 3, Barbara Johnson, Scottsdale, Ariz., 17.85. 4, Rene Cloninger, Helena, Mont., 18.00. 5, Trina Murray, Fort Worth, Texas, 18.05. 6, (tie) Allison Ragatz, Cassville, Wis., and Teresa Turbeville, Scurry, Texas, 18.09. (total on two) 1, Vondette, 36.12. 2, McLeod, 36.36. 3, Johnson, 36.48. 4, Cloninger, 36.66. 5, (tie) Ragatz and Murray, 36.72. 6, Turbeville, 36.76.

Bull Riding: (first round) (two rides) 1, Denton Fugate, Dixon, Mo., 88.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan's Red Cloud. 2, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Allen, $610. 2, Outlaw Liquors, $458. 3, Bernt Bros, $305. 4, Dakota Dell Team, $153.