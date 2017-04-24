Tractor Supply hosting semi-annual 4-H fundraiser | TheFencePost.com

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the U.S., will partner with National 4-H Council for a nationwide in-store fundraiser to send thousands of students to 4-H youth development programs, camps and leadership conferences across the country.

Between Apr. 26 and May 7, Tractor Supply customers can participate in the 2017 Spring Paper Clover Campaign by purchasing paper clovers — the emblem of 4-H — for $1 or more at checkout. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to individual 4-H members wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country.

Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $10 million in essential funding. The Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, raised nearly $900,000 during the Fall 2016 campaign. The number of scholarships distributed to students following the spring fundraiser will be determined based on the total amount raised.

"The entire team at Tractor Supply is excited for the opportunity to team up with 4-H for the eighth consecutive year of Paper Clover fundraisers," said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. "The support of our dedicated customers and team members has made a powerful, tangible effect on the lives of many 4-H students who use 4-H programs to develop valuable life skills."

Over the last eight years, this fundraising effort directly supported numerous county level 4-H programs. These programs have an emphasis on individual development and group dynamics through special interest groups and team challenges.

"For more than 100 years, 4-H has empowered America's youth with the skills to lead for a lifetime," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. "Thanks to the partnership with Tractor Supply Company and the communities it serves, the Paper Clover promotion gives even more young people the opportunity to benefit from a 4-H experience."

4-H Clubs are encouraged to participate in-store during the event to help increase fundraising dollars and be entered into the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on how to apply, members should contact their county agents or visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/4H.