Briggsdale Gas and Go hosts big money rib cook-off

If the crowd was any indication, the second annual Briggsdale Gas and Go Rib Cook Off and Customer Appreciation held Sept. 16 in Briggsdale, Colo., was a hit.

"It went real well," said Randy Cass, who helped organize the event.

He also was the one who talked Eddie and Angie Holloway, owners of the Briggsdale Gas and Go, into hosting a rib cook-off.

"Randy is the one who asked me," Angie said. "I had done an appreciation before and it was just hamburgers and hot dogs."

Angie figured they fed about 400 people at this year's event.

"I ordered 500 hamburgers and 500 brauts," she said. "It was way bigger than last year."

They also enticed more cookers this year, going from eight last year to 15 this year.

"This was the big one now for us," Cass said. "It was certainly challenging for our novice judges. They did their best and we had some people who were extremely excited about placing in this."

That's because the first place team won $1,000, second place received $600, third place $300 and $200 for fourth place.

One of the cookers was Cass.

"I accidentally discovered (rib cook-offs) three years ago," he said. "And its like this is fun and it takes no athletic ability whatsoever."

Cass travels around the area and competes in rib cook offs. But his efforts in Briggsdale were not rewarded.

"I thought we had as good a ribs as we've ever cooked, but we didn't even place," he said.

Holloway said they will definitely have a rib cook-off next year after this year's success.

But it isn't all about cooking ribs and winning prizes, it's about appreciating their customers.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody that came out and the local people for sponsoring Briggdale Gas and Go," she said. "If it weren't for them we wouldn't be here." ❖