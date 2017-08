Brown Butter Aparagus with Pecans | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 1/2 pounds asparagus, trimmed and cleaned

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 tbsp. pecans, chopped

1 tsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. lemon juice

Chopped fresh parsley

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil.

Add the asparagus and blanche for 45 seconds.

Using tongs, remove the asparagus and allow to drain dry on paper towels.

Arrange the asparagus on a serving platter.

In a large saute pan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook until the bubbles subside and brown bits start to form, about 2 minutes.

Add the pecans and stir so that nothing burns.

Once the pecans are fragrant and the butter is toasty brown, stir in the soy sauce and lemon juice, then remove from the heat.

Pour the pecan butter sauce over the asparagus.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve.