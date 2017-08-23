Bundy standoff participants released, some acquitted, others partly acquitted

All four of the men on retrial for their roles in the Bundy Ranch "standoff" on April 12, 2014, were released on Aug. 22.

Two of the men, Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart, were acquitted of all 10 charges, while two of the men were acquitted of some charges and the jury was hung on some charges.

According to Redoubt News, the jury was instructed that they could return partial verdicts.

Also according to Redoubt: "Scott Drexler was found not guilty on eight of 10 charges. The two charges that were deadlocked were Count 5: Assault on a Federal Officer and Count 6: Use and Carry of a Firearm (with Count 5)

"Eric Parker was found not guilty on six of 10 charges. The deadlocked charges for Parker were Counts 5 and 6, as with Drexler, Count 8: Threatening a Federal officer and Count 9: Use and Carry of a Firearm (with Count 8)."

According to video testimony by Andrea Olson Parker, wife of Eric Parker, all four men were released on Aug. 22. Earlier in the day, it Andrea said they believed Eric and Scott would be released to a halfway house but it later appeared that those two, along with Lovelien and Stewart were released into the public after more than 18 months in prison.

The men were originally tried in April but the jury was hung and unable to find any of them guilty or not guilty. The second trial began in July with the same judge, U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro. In a Motion in Limine, the judge required that the defendants not discuss the First or Second Amendment in the courtroom. The defense was only allowed to call one witness and could not even mention the constitution or the BLM's actions that inspired them to travel to the standoff.