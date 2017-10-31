Bundy standoff participants take plea deal

Two Idaho men involved in the Bundy "standoff" near Bunkerville, Nev., April 12, 2014, have agreed to a plea deal that assures them that they will serve no more prison time. The two pled guilty to obstructing a court order, a misdemeanor.

According to Eric Parker's wife Andrea Olson Parker, he and O. Scott Drexler face one to 5 years of probation, but they will not be sentenced for any further prison time. U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro will sentence the two men in February.

After two trials that resulted in hung juries, the men were released from prison on recognizance and were awaiting a third trial for their armed participation in the Bundy family's standoff which mushroomed into a protest to oppose the overreach of the federal government. The two men, along with others had been imprisoned for about a year and a half on more than a dozen charges including extortion, conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, interferance with interstate commerce by extortion, and other charges. The men were in Nevada for about 24 hours. No shots were fired throughout the protest. They were not allowed to testify on their own behalf and the judge prevented anyone on the defense team from talking about the First or Second Amendment.

Several who took part in the standoff, including Cliven Bundy and his son Ammon Bundy still await trial for conspiracy, extortion, assault with a firearm, and more and have been imprisoned without bond for more than 20 months.