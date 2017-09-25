Butterscotch Banana Bread | Thelma Horton – Longmont, Colo.

3 1/2 c. unsifted flour

4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. salt

2 c. ripe mashed bananas (4-6 medium bananas)

1 1/2 c. sugar

2 eggs

1/2 c. butter, melted

1/2 c. milk

2 2/3 c. chopped pecans, divided

1 package Butterscotch morsels

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine bananas, sugar, eggs and butter and beat until creamy.

Gradually add flour mixture alternately with milk and mix well until blended.

Stir in 2 c. pecans and butterscotch morsels.

Pour batter equally into two well-greased and floured 9x5x3 loaf pans.

Sprinkle tops equally with remaining 2/3 c. pecans.

Bake for 60 to 70 minutes.

Cool 15 minutes and remove from pans.