Butterscotch Banana Bread | Thelma Horton – Longmont, Colo.
September 25, 2017
3 1/2 c. unsifted flour
4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. salt
2 c. ripe mashed bananas (4-6 medium bananas)
1 1/2 c. sugar
2 eggs
1/2 c. butter, melted
1/2 c. milk
2 2/3 c. chopped pecans, divided
1 package Butterscotch morsels
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine bananas, sugar, eggs and butter and beat until creamy.
Gradually add flour mixture alternately with milk and mix well until blended.
Stir in 2 c. pecans and butterscotch morsels.
Pour batter equally into two well-greased and floured 9x5x3 loaf pans.
Sprinkle tops equally with remaining 2/3 c. pecans.
Bake for 60 to 70 minutes.
Cool 15 minutes and remove from pans.