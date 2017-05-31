Camping is now being offered at the Greeley Stampede | TheFencePost.com

New to the 96th Greeley Stampede is the addition of public camping. This is in response to several requests over the years. The campground will be located southwest of the Events Center in Island Grove Park. Campers will have easy access to the park during open hours to enjoy the vast array of amenities available during the Greeley Stampede including music, food, entertainment and carnival rides along with the Centennial Village Museum, Western Art Show and plenty of shopping.

"We are excited to be offering a camping opportunity to the community," said John DeWitt, general chairman of the Greeley Stampede, "Guests can now experience the Stampede in a way they haven't been able to before."

There will be 18 spots available at the campground each 25'x50', large enough to accommodate an RV. Nine of the spots include electricity. To secure a location at the campsite, it is recommended to make reservations before the event begins, space is limited. Reservations at the campground will include a companion one-day parking pass per each reserved day as well as an RV parking pass.

Reservations for camping can be made by calling the Greeley Stampede office at (970) 356-7787, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For pricing and more information visit http://www.greeleystampede.org/p/camping.