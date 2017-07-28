Canadian Scott Guenthner wrestles lead at Cheyenne Frontier Days | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Scott Guenthner of Provost, Alberta, took the overall steer wrestling lead by the horns at the 121st Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. On Thursday, he clocked a time of 8.9 seconds in round two. That time, added to his 8.0-second run in the first round, gave him a total of 16.9 seconds. No other cowboy has been able to wrestle two steers in less than 20.8 seconds.

It's been a decade since a Canadian took the CFD steer wrestling title. Guenthner would love to break that drought, and he has the talent and the pedigree to do so. His father, Ken, is a former Canadian champion and his cousin, Justin Guenthner, won the Canadian Finals in 2004, but Scott concentrated on hockey when he was younger. Even when he turned his attention to rodeo, tie-down roping was his event of choice.

Scott eventually decided to compete in the family specialty. In 2015, he was the top regular-season steer wrestler in the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, a position he also held in 2014 until a serious arm injury took him out of competition for nearly a year. This year he is guaranteed a spot in Sunday's championship round at the "Daddy of 'em All."

Taci Bettis of Round Top, Texas, tied for the second-round lead in barrel racing with a time of 17.44. In her first year of professional rodeo, the ranch-raised Bettis is quickly making a name for herself. She leads the Women's Professional Rodeo Association rookie of the year standings by nearly $46,000. Plus, she is ranked 11th in the WPRA's world standings with a good chance to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in her pro rodeo debut season.

With 24 barrel racers left to compete in the second round, Bettis is fourth overall. She seems a likely shoo-in for Championship Sunday when the top 12 overall will compete for the coveted CFD title. However, most of the cowgirls left to run had the fastest times in the opening round. Bettis will be keeping close tabs on barrel racing results on Friday and Saturday to see if she will compete on Sunday.

The seventh performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo begins at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow. Barrel racers will be competing in the second round. The first round of competition in all the other events will be completed.

Bareback Riding: (first round leaders) 1, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 86.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Just Peachy. 2, Jake Vold, 85.5. 3, (tie) David Peebles, Redmond, Ore., and Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 84.5. 5, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 83.5 (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M., on United Pro Rodeo's Pow Wow Rocks, and Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, on Stace Smith Rodeos' Size Matters, 86 points. 3, Peebles, 84.5. 4, (tie) Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., and Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, 84. 6, Jessy Davis, Power, Mont., 83.5. (total on two) 1, Peebles, 169 points. 2, Vold, 167.5. Bennett, 166.5. 4, Montero, 166. 5, (tie) Creasy and Champion, 165. 7, Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas,164.5. 8, (tie) Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., and Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 164.

Steer Wrestling: (first round leaders) 1, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 7.2 seconds. 2, Casey Martin, Sulphur, La., 7.5. 3, Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 8.0. 4, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 8.1. 5, Josh Boka, Dillon, Mont., 8.6. 6, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 8.7. (second round leaders) 1, Guenthner, 8.9 seconds. 2, Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D., 9.5. 3, J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Wis., 9.7. 5, (tie) Clark and Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas, 10.4. 11.4. (total on two) 1, Guenthner, 16.9 points. 2, (tie) Martin and Beau Clark, Cheyenne, Wyo., 20.8. 4, Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 22.0. 5, Olin Hannum, Malad, Utah, 22.2. 6, Guy, 23.8. 7, Struxness, 25.1. 8, Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo., 26.0.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round) 1, Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas, 9.9 seconds. 2, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.7. 3, Mesquite Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 11.1. 4, (tie) Jake Hannum, Plain City, Utah; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., and Seth Cooke, Weatherford, Texas, 11.5. (second round) 1, Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas, 11.3. 2, Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 11.5. 3, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 11.6. 4, (tie) Jerome Schneeberger, Ponca City, Okla., and Randall Carlisle, Loranger, La., 11.7. 6, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 11.9. (total on two) 1, Livingston, 23.7 seconds. 2, Schneeberger, 23.8. 3, Jarrett, 24.8. 4, Sechrist, 25.7. 5, Michael Otero, Lowdesboro, Ala., 25.9. 6, Joe Keating, Sour Lake, Texas, 26.1. 7, Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan., 26.2. 8, Monty Lewis, Hereford, Texas, 26.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, 86 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Jumbo Jet. 2, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 85. 3, (tie) Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, and Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 83.5. 5, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 83. 6, Colton J Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo., 82.5. (second round leaders) 1, Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 85 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan Rodeo's Blew Apart. 2, Cress, 84. 3, (tie) Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo.; Joe Lufkin, Sallisaw, Okla., and Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 83. 6, (tie) Alex Wright, Milford, Utah, and Dean Wadsworth, Ozona, Texas, 82. (total on two) 1, Jake Wright, 168 points. 2, Cress, 167.5. 3, Lufkin, 165. 5, Miller, 164. 6, (tie) Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, and Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 160.5. 85, Braden, 159.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (first round) 1, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 73.5 points. 2, Houston Garrett Brown, Miles City, Mont., 73. 3, Quincy Crum, McArthur, Calif., 72. 4, Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore., 71. 5, Brady Love, Wellington, Colo., 69. 6, Tucker Hill, Klamath Falls, Ore., 66. 6, 60. (second round leaders) 1, Calvin Shaffer, Elgin, Ore., 79 points. 2, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 77. 3, Crum, 75. 4. Cole Christianson, Greenbush, Minn., 74. 5, Nathan Duckworth, New Plymouth, Idaho, 72. 6, (tie) Chance Masters, Leon, Iowa; Dawson Dahm, Duffield, Alberta, and Holman, 71. (total on two) 1, Crum, 147 points. 2, (tie) Espeland and Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 131. 4, Corey LeFebre, Bloomfield, N.M., 125. 5, Duckworth, 124. 6, Jace Lane, Leedey, Okla., 120. 7, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 117.5. 8, Reed Neely, Sanger, Calif., 117.5.

Team Roping: (first round) 1, Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D., and Levi Tyan, Wallace, Neb., 7.3 seconds. 2, (tie) Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., and Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, La Veta, Colo., 8.7. 4, (tie) Brandon Webb, Carrizo Springs, Texas, and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., and Aaron Macy, Post, Texas and Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif., 8.8. 6, Andrew and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 9.0. (second round) 1, Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont., and Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 7.2. 3, Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo., and Trey Johnson, Burleson, Texas, 8.3. 4, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Rich Skelton, Llano, Texas, 8.5. 5, (tie) Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas; and Jay Tittle, Pueblo, Colo., and Richard Durham, Weatherford, Texas, 8.6. (total on two) 1, Tierney and Tyon, 16.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Yates and Wadhams; and Minor and Minor, 18.7. 4, (tie) Wade and Kyon Kreutzer, and Webb and VonAhn, 18.8. 6, Andrew and Reagan Ward, 18.9.

Barrel Racing: (second round leaders) 1, (tie) Carla Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., and Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas, 17.44. 3, Jana Bean, Fort Hancock, Texas, 17.59. 4, Jordan Bassett, Dewey, Ariz., 17.62. 5, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 17.69. 6, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas, 17.72. 5. 17.74. (total on two) 1, Bean, 35.36 seconds. 2, Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas, 35.43. 3, Pozzi-Tonozzi, 35.45. 4, Bettis, 35.56. 5, Schuster, 35.82. 6, Rachel Tiedeman, Rapid City, S.D., 35.87. 7, Jill Welsh, Parker, Ariz., 35.91. 8, Beckett, 35.96.

Bull Riding: (first round) 1, Denton Fugate, Dixon, Mo., 88.5 points on Smith, Harper & Morgan's Red Cloud. 2, (tie) Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, 87. 4, Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas, 84. 5, (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, and Brendon Averett, Loranger, La., 83. 5, 82. 6, Tate Smith, Litchville, N.D., 76. (second round leaders) (four rides) 1, Teel, 89 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Bomb Pop. 2, Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas, 85.5. 3, (tie) Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., and Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., 83. 5, Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta, 81. 6, Riley Blankenship, Killdeer, N.D. 67. (total on two) 1, Teel, 173 points. (on one) 2, Fugate, 88.5. 3, (tie) Jacoby and Warden, 87. 5, Vastbinder, 85.5. 6, (tie) Campbell, Sellars, Averett and Danley, 83.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Billy Sharton Team, $610.