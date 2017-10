2 c. diced cantaloupe

2 c. quartered cherry tomatoes

1/4 c. minced shallots

1/4 c. chopped fresh oregano or basil

2 tbsp. minced seeded jalapeño pepper

2 tsp. grated orange rind

2 tbsp. orange juice

2 tbsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.

Toss well.

Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.