Caramel Apple Dip | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 c. instant dry milk
1/2 c. soft butter
2/3 c. granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/3 c. boiling water
8 oz. jar caramel ice cream topping

Mix dry milk, soft butter, sugar, salt and boiling water in blender.
Add caramel ice cream topping and mix well.
Serve with slices of apples, pears, pineapple, marshmallows or crackers.

