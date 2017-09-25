Carrot Bread | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

4 eggs

2 c. white sugar

1 1/4 c. vegetable oil

3 c. white flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 c. finely shredded raw carrots

1 c. chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat eggs until light and fluffy.

Add sugar, beating until thick.

Add oil, blend in carrots and nuts.

Stir in all dry ingredients and mix well.

Pour mixture into two well-greased and floured baking pans.

Bake for 45 minutes.