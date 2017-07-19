Cattle Feeding Quality Forums set for late August | TheFencePost.com

The cattle feeding industry keeps moving forward, so it's a good thing feeders have ready access to educational opportunities. Web searches and online resources are fine, but the hundreds of managers and partners who attend the Feeding Quality Forum each year have an advantage. They say nothing else beats the Great Plains' premier seminar, where industry experts share their insights and answer questions.

It's been going on since 2007, this gathering from far and wide to learn about the industry in two locations. This year, the FQF will meet Aug. 29 in (Omaha) La Vista, Neb., and Aug. 31 in Garden City, Kan.

"Every year I am amazed when we get back the surveys at the end with comments that this was the best single-day meeting producers have attended all year," said Jill Dunkel, editor for cosponsor Feed-Lot magazine and a coordinator for the event.

The topics change from year to year to stay timely and relevant. For 2017, those include market insight with Dan Basse of AgResource Company, value-added programs with Doug Stanton of IMI Global, price discovery with Ed Greiman of Superior Livestock Auction, genetic value differences of feeder cattle with Justin Sexten of Certified Angus Beef LLC, and relating feed intake to cattle performance with Richard Zinn of the University of California-Davis.

The variety of speakers always earns great feedback from attendees, Dunkel said, but the networking opportunity alone is a big draw for many. The schedule allows time both at lunch and during various breaks for cattlemen to discuss and share ideas.

Sign-in time for the events is 9:30 a.m., and the luncheon will honor 2017 FQF Industry Achievement Award winner Lee Borck, of Manhattan, Kan.

"I see a lot of comments from repeat attendees that when they come once, it's definitely worth their time to step away from the feedyard and come back again," Dunkel said, "because they learn so much from both the speakers and their fellow cattlemen."

As if cattle feeders need more enticement to register, a squeeze chute mat from Double D Family Mat Company valued at $800 will be given away at both locations.

Sponsoring the event are Zoetis, Roto-mix, Feed-lot magazine, Micronutrients, IMI Global and Certified Angus Beef.

Seating is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register soon. Prior to Aug. 13, registration is $50 per person, which includes lunch courtesy of CAB. Late registration becomes $75 as space allows. Online registration is available at http://www.feedingqualityforum.com or through Marilyn Conley at (800) 225-2333 or mconley@certifiedangusbeef.com.