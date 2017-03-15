Cattle producers to learn about markets, consumer trends during upcoming seminar | TheFencePost.com

Cattle producers who want to learn more about marketing and consumer trends may want to attend the fourth annual Beef Cattle Seminar — Today's Beef Cattle Operations. The seminar will be held March 25 in the 4-H building at Island Grove Park, 527 North 15th Ave., in Greeley, Colo. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program starting at 9 a.m.

Producers who plan to attend this event need to preregister at http://www.weldextension.com, click on livestock seminars, and then click on beef cattle seminar. Those without internet access can call (970) 304-6535. Registration and parking are free. The registration deadline is March 22, by 5 p.m.

The seminar will kick off at 9 am, with a beef cattle market outlook, presented by Stephen Koontz, who is an agriculture and resources economist at CSU.

At 10 a.m., RaeMarie Knowles with Ranchers Connecting Ranches in Elizabeth, Colo., will talk to producers about opportunities in verification, and why beef cattle operations are verified. Her presentation will be followed by Greg Bloom with the Colorado Beef Council, who will discuss consumer trends in the beef industry.

After a noon meal offered at a reasonable price by the 4-H clubs, Bill Munns with JBS will talk to producers about what packer's want, and what programs are offered in the beef industry.

The program is expected to conclude around 2:30 p.m., however, producers are encouraged to attend a two-hour beef quality assurance training from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by CSU extension, Weld County Livestock Association, High Plains Cattle Supply, 4Rivers Equipment and Five Rivers Cattle Feeding. For more information, coordinator Larry Hooker can be reached at (970) 400-2093.