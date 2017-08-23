Cattle Production Risk Management Workshop scheduled for Sept. 18

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a risk management workshop for cattle producers on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in McCook at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds Community Building. Cattle producers will learn how to reduce risk exposure associated with cattle marketing and forage production to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times.

Topics covered during the workshop will include determining your cost production, marketing tools to protect against price declines, and programs for protecting against weather-related forage losses. Specific topics covered during the workshop will discuss new and existing marketing options, insurance options, and disaster programs available to cattle producers. There is no cost for the workshop. Lunch will be provided at $10 each. Pre-registration is required to ensure an accurate meal count. For more information and to pre-register, call the Nebraska Extension Office in Red Willow County at (308) 345-3390.