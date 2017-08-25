Cauliflower Mac and Cheese | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 pound penne pasta

4 tbsp. butter

1/4 c. all-purpose flour

1 quart milk

1 pinch nutmeg

1/2 tsp. salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 c. ricotta cheese (preferably fresh)

1/3 c. shredded Swiss cheese

3/4 c. shredded white cheddar cheese

1 c. cooked cauliflower

In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta 12 minutes uncovered, then drain in a colander.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute.

Stir in milk and bring to a boil.

Keep stirring and when sauce is well-mixed, reduce heat to simmer.

Add nutmeg, salt and pepper.

Remove pan from heat and stir in ricotta cheese.

Add pasta and toss well, then stir in Swiss cheese and half the cheddar.

Scatter cauliflower in an oven-proof dish and spoon pasta and cheese sauce on top.

Smooth with a spatula and sprinkle on remaining cheddar.

Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until cheese is nicely browned.