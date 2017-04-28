CCA to host webinar on successful ag water leasing projects in Colorado | TheFencePost.com

ARVADA, Colo. — Colorado Cattlemen's Association Ag Water NetWORK will feature details and discuss key elements on how two successful agricultural water leases work in Colorado. Plan to join the free webinar on May 11, 2017 at 12 p.m.

CCA, through the AWN; serves as a convener of water stakeholders from the agriculture, conservation and public sector interests in delivering meaningful dialogue and services to agriculture irrigators. This will be the first in a series of webinars hosted by CCA, aiming to increase the knowledge of irrigated agricultural producers as it relates to navigating the complex water laws and the obstacles posed by competing water-related interests.

CCA is presenting a webinar about successful agricultural water leasing projects presented by Chris Kraft and Jack Goble. Kraft is a shareholder of the Fort Morgan Ditch Co., as well as a farmer and owner of Badger Creek Dairies, located in Fort Morgan, Colo., Goble, P.E. Engineer for the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District, will be discussing the details of the Catlin Canal Lease Fallow Alternative Transfer Methods (ATM) project.

The two will talk about: who is involved in the ag water leases, how ag water lease projects work from both operator and farmer perspectives, how lease-fallowing is used to "create" water for leasing, farmer requirements for participants, payment rates for leased water, how each lease is structured, augmentation details, and the pros and cons of participating in a lease.

Webinar participation instructions are available by contacting the CCA office at (303) 431-6422 or contacting Erin at erin@coloradocattle.org.