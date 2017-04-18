CCA will feature U.S. veteran and Colorado native at 150th Annual Convention | TheFencePost.com

Colorado Cattlemen's Association's 150th Annual Convention is just around the corner on June 12-14, 2017, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Grand Junction, Colo. The monumental event will celebrate CCA's past and look toward its future, as they continue "Advancing the Legacy" for generations to come.

On the first day of the convention, members will engage in CCA's 11 different steering committee meetings. The meetings ensure that members' voices can be heard, and policies that shape the future are formed. On the second day, attendees will spend the morning networking in the trade show, and will be captivated in the morning speakers' session. The afternoon will lend the opportunity to travel to one of three exciting off-site tours; and in the evening, CCA will host its 150th Anniversary Celebration and Block Party.

On the final day of the conference, CCA will hold its Current Issues Breakfast and conduct its Business Session. Then, the event will end on an exciting note with the highly-anticipated keynote speaker, Kris "Tanto" Paronto. Tanto as he is affectionately known in security contracting circles, is a former Army Ranger from 2nd Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and private security contractor. He also worked with the U.S. Government's Global Response Staff conducting low profile security in high threat environments throughout the world. Paronto was born in Alamosa, Colo., and obtained a bachelor's degree from Mesa State College in Grand Junction. He also holds a master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Author of the book turned movie, 13 Hours in Benghazi, he will entertain and inspire the crowd as he talks about leadership and how to stand strong in the face of adversity, while providing first-hand details of the attack on Benghazi.

CCA will release more information each week leading up to its 150th Annual Convention. To register, or for more event highlights, visit CCA's website at http://www.coloradocattle.org, or call the CCA office at (303) 431-6422. Sponsorship and trade show opportunities are also available. Contact Sarah Smith at the CCA office for more details, sarah@coloradocattle.org. The deadline to register for the convention is May 19th.