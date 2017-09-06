CCAC, CCGA leaders weigh in on EPA’s renewable volume obligation proposal

Colorado Corn CEO Mark Sponsler, Colorado Corn Administrative Committee President Mike Lefever and Colorado Corn Growers Association President Dave Eckhardt all took time this past week to weigh in on the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed 2018 Renewable Volume Obligation under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The EPA proposed a 2018 RVO for corn-based ethanol at 15 billion gallons — matching this year's level — but proposed to lower the total RVO, including volumes for cellulosic and advanced biofuels, below the 2017 levels.

The deadline to submit comments to the EPA on the proposal was this past Thursday. Sponsler, Lefever and Eckhardt explained in their comments that they were pleased to see the EPA's 2018 RVO proposal for conventional biofuels, describing it as good for corn farmers who are facing tough economic times, and also good for consumers, who want affordable fuel choices that help clean our air.

However, they voiced concerns about the EPA's proposal to lower the total RVO, stressing they want a total RVO that helps expand the market and draw investment for cellulosic biofuels and other advanced fuels. They added that the RFS has been an overall resounding success — resulting in cleaner air, greater energy independence, and stronger rural economies — and it needs to keep moving forward.