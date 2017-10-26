CCAC, CCGA seeking applications for Farm Stewardship Award

Many Colorado farmers are implementing some of the latest-and-greatest production methods, aimed at improving efficiency on their farms, protecting our natural resources, and enhancing air and water quality. And the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee and Colorado Corn Growers Association want to honor producers taking these efforts to new heights.

The two organizations are seeking applications for the Colorado Farm Stewardship Award. The winner will be selected by Colorado Corn board members and other experts in ag, conservation and sustainability.

Applicants must be CCGA members in good standing, implement conservation tillage methods, and demonstrate practices related to soil, water or air stewardship.

The winner will be announced at the Colorado Corn Annual Banquet on Dec. 6 in Burlington. The winner will also be recognized in Colorado Corn's communications efforts, and receive the CCAC and CCGA nominations for the National Corn Growers Association Good Steward Recognition — a national honor that includes a $10,000 cash award for the winner, among other prizes.

Applications are due Nov. 17.

For more information or to find an application, go to http://www.coloradocorn.com. You can also contact Melissa Walter at mwalter@coloradocorn.com, Eric Brown at ebrown@coloradocorn.com, or call the Colorado Corn office at (970) 351-8201.