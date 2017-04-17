Center for Produce Safety Symposium set for June 20-21 in Denver | TheFencePost.com

The Center for Produce Safety will be bringing its annual Research Symposium to Denver June 20-21 at the Denver Hyatt Regency. It is the first time ever CPS, whose goal is to fund research that will give produce growers practical solutions and technology to prevent or minimize produce safety vulnerabilities, will bring its symposium to Colorado.

"We feel so strongly about the value of this event to growers that we requested and were awarded money from the Specialty Crop Block Grant to help growers attend," said Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association President Robert Sakata. "The grant money along with our organization's commitment will allow us to offer grower members scholarships that can potentially reimburse over 70 percent of the symposium registration and lodging costs."

CFVGA is encouraging growers to attend the conference and to register before May 1 when rates go from $475 to $575. More information on food safety training, including the CPS scholarships and online application is available here: https://coloradoproduce.org/food-safety/

Among the symposium agenda items is an overview of four CPS-funded research projects on water, designed to help growers and others better understand the factors involved in sourcing, sampling, testing and treating specific types of agricultural water. Sakata will be on a panel to discuss the water presentation.

"As Colorado growers, we are focused on making sure the water we use is safe," said Sakata, who is chair of the CFVGA Water Committee. "I am anxious to learn about the latest findings and how they could help my operation."

Also on the draft agenda are research results in the areas of produce packing house/supply chain food safety, validation of new Food Safety Modernization Act regulations, processing and many other hot topics. CPS funds a variety of research, including a project in the San Luis Valley of Colorado focused on wildlife and foodborne pathogens of leafy green crops. For more symposium details, including an agenda, go to http://www.centerforproducesafety.org.

The CFVGA continues to grow and is now comprised of more than 250 members, including growers of all sizes and types of production throughout the state, as well as representatives of allied industries. The Colorado fruit and vegetable growing sector contributes nearly $300 million to Colorado at the farm gate and is multiplied as it goes through the distribution chain. Over 60,000 Colorado acres are in fruit and vegetable production.