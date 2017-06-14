CFBF awards more than $350,000 to Colorado farmers and ranchers for disaster relief | TheFencePost.com

CENTENNIAL, — Today, Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Relief Committee distributed more than $350,000 to nearly 20 farmers and ranchers whose livelihoods were devastated by the grassfire that ripped through Northeast Colorado in March.

The fire consumed more than 30,000 acres in Logan and Phillips counties, destroying three homes, killing livestock and damaging fields, facilities, equipment and infrastructure. Conservative loss estimates totaled nearly $5 million from victims in the affected areas.

"The devastation that our neighbors have suffered is heartbreaking to all of us in the agriculture community," said Don Shawcroft, president of Colorado Farm Bureau. "While we know these funds won't replace all that these farmers and ranchers have lost, we hope it helps the recovery process as they start to rebuild and grow."

The fire brought out the local community in full force as fire departments from throughout the area were mobilized and local farmers brought their equipment to help protect and contain the fire. Additionally, local businesses and agriculture organizations worked tirelessly to raise funds and coordinate donations and supplies that were sent from across the country.

The CFB board of directors, the CFB Foundation and the Disaster Fund Relief Committee are thankful to the generous donors who supported this cause. Our thanks go out especially to major donors including Monsanto, Merck Animal Health, Louisiana Farm Bureau, Georgia Farm Bureau, Weld County Farm Bureau, Premier Farm Credit, American Ag Credit, CoBank, Farm Aid, The Samuel S. Johnson Foundation, Breedersworld Online Sales, Bekaert Corp., IMMVAC Inc., Montgomery Stockyards of Hope Hull, Ala., Brock and Krissa Welshans of Marlette, Mich., Janice Smith of Evergreen, Colo., and the Bonham Ranch of Cheyenne, Wyo.

CFB is proud to report that 100 percent of donations received were distributed to victims of this disaster. The overwhelming support from our partners and friends from the Front Range and around the country is a prime example of the willingness of the agriculture community to come together and support each other during hard times.