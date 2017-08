Cha Cha Murphys | Marlene Maurer – Imperial, Neb.

4 russet potatoes

1/2 c. light cream

1/2 c. salsa cruda

6 oz. cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Peel and quarter the potatoes.

Cover with cold water, bring to a simmer, and cook for 20 to 30 minutes, or until a knife can be easily inserted.

Drain water and return potatoes to the pan, place over low heat to evaporate the last of the water.

Mash potatoes.

Bring the cream to a simmer and add it to the potatoes.

Add the salsa cruda and grated cheese to the mashed potatoes and stir well.

Spoon into a 9-inch square casserole.

Sprinkle with the Parmesan and bake for 20 minutes.