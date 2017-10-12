Champions named, scholarships awarded at Kansas Junior Livestock Show

Winning exhibitors at the 85th Kansas Junior Livestock Show, proudly sponsored by Cargill, earned cash premiums for their livestock, while others were presented scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. The largest youth livestock show in the state, held September 29 through October 1 in Hutchinson, featured 702 youth from 92 counties showing 1,480 head of livestock.

Ben Jensen of Courtland led the grand champion market steer, a 1,387 pound Chianina. His entry bested a field of 97 in the show, which was sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Pre-determined cash premiums were awarded to the top five animals in both the market and breeding shows for all four species. Jensen received a $4,000 premium for his steer. The reserve champion steer, weighing 1,374 pounds, came from the all-other-breeds (AOB) division and was owned by Baylor Deyoe of Ulysses, who received a $2,000 premium for his steer. Third overall, worth $1,000, went to the champion Hereford steer, owned by Cady Pieper from Palco. Placing fourth overall and earning a $750 premium was the champion crossbred exhibited by Shelby Werth of Ellis. Fifth went to the reserve crossbred steer owned by Cale Shorter from Dexter. Shorter earned $500 for his steer. Grace Shive from Mount Hope led the reserve champion Chianina steer. The reserve AOB was shown by Cheyanne Johnson of Dighton. Hayden Englert from Washington owned the reserve champion Hereford steer. Sarah Loomis of Council Grove exhibited the champion Angus steer. The reserve champion Angus was shown by Danica Bartonek from Olmitz. Luke Prill of Wichita led the champion Charolais steer. The reserve champion Charolais was shown by Kohlton Voboril from Overland Park. The champion Maine-Anjou steer was exhibited by Lauren Aust of LaCygne, with Jansen Gerstner from Frankfort leading the reserve champion Maine steer. Riley Sleichter of Abilene showed the champion Shorthorn steer. The reserve Shorthorn was exhibited by Cale Shorter of Dexter. Maycee Ratliff from Westphalia led the champion Simmental steer. The reserve Simmental was shown by Grace Aust of LaCygne.

Maycee Ratliff of Westphalia led a Limousin female to supreme champion honors in the breeding heifer show, sponsored by Merck Animal Health. Ratliff was awarded a $1,000 premium. Reserve supreme champion, worth a $750 premium, went to a Hereford heifer exhibited by Wesley Denton from Blue Rapids. There were 239 heifers entered in the show. Third overall, which earned $500, went to the champion Simmental percentage heifer shown by Grace Aust of LaCygne. Parker Schwarz, also from LaCygne, led the fourth overall heifer, which was the champion Chianina and earned $400. Fifth overall, worth $300, was the champion commercial heifer, exhibited by Jase Beltz of Canton. The reserve champion Limousin was exhibited by Mckenna Richardson of Eureka. Jase Beltz from Canton owned the reserve Hereford. In the Simmental percentage division, the reserve champion was led by Kalen Dressler of Eudora. The reserve champion commercial heifer was exhibited by Easton Shenk from Dodge City. The champion Angus heifer was led by Ava Jane Combs of Hutchinson. Baylee Wulfkuhle from Berryton owned the reserve champion Angus heifer. Mckenna Richardson from Eureka exhibited the champion Charolais heifer. The reserve Charolais female was owned by Jayden Rios of Johnson. The champion Charolais percentage heifer was shown by Sydnee Shive of Mount Hope, with Josi Schrader from Wells leading the reserve Charolais percentage. Grady Hammer of Wallace exhibited the champion Gelbvieh heifer, with reserve going to an entry from Gabrielle Hammer, also from Wallace. The champion Maine-Anjou heifer was shown by Riley Sleichter from Abilene. Lauren Aust of LaCygne led the reserve champion Maine-Anjou. Leo Rieke of McLouth exhibited the champion MaineTainer heifer. The reserve MaineTainer was led by Ashlynn Brockus from Princeton. The champion Red Angus heifer was shown by Payton Harms of Lincolnville, with Ellie Bowman of Lewis owning the reserve. The champion Shorthorn heifer was shown by Jansen Gerstner of Frankfort. Aden Grathwohl from Hiawatha led the reserve Shorthorn. Darla Fesmire of Bartlett exhibited the champion Shorthorn Plus heifer. The reserve champion Shorthorn Plus was led by Josie Heter from Raymond. The champion Simmental heifer was shown by Caylin Luthi of Madison. Noah Goss from Kanopolis led the reserve Simmental heifer. Macey Lewis of Douglass exhibited the champion AOB heifer. The reserve champion AOB was led by Cohen Navinsky from Winchester.

Madison Loschke from Kingsdown took the champion senior cattle showmanship title. Reserve champion was claimed by Wesley Denton of Blue Rapids. Rounding out the top five, in order of finish, were Kaylee Anglin, Russell; Riley Sleichter, Abilene; and Morgan Woodbury, Quenemo. In the junior cattle showmanship division, Jase Beltz of Canton was the champion, while Weston Schrader from Wells claimed reserve. Rounding out the top five, in order of finish, were Kyanna Lankton, Le Roy; Parker Schwarz, LaCygne; and Josi Schrader, Wells. Ag Choice/MFA sponsored the beef showmanship competition.

James DeRouchey of St. Marys guided his 277 lb. light crossbred to the grand champion market hog title, which earned him $2,000. A 290 lb. Duroc owned by Gracie Ferguson from Quenemo was reserve grand champion hog of the 170-head show, sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Ferguson's hog garnered a $1,500 premium. Third overall, worth $1,000, went to Kyser Nemecek of Iola, with his reserve champion light crossbred. James DeRouchey from St. Marys owned the champion dark crossbred that placed fourth overall and earned $750. Fifth overall, earning a $500 premium, was the reserve dark crossbred exhibited by Cooper Wuthnow of Manchester. The reserve Duroc was exhibited by Abi Lillard of Abilene. London Hilton of Howard drove the champion Berkshire. The reserve Berkshire was shown by Chisum Grund from Wallace. The champion Hampshire was exhibited by Lane Higbie of Quenemo. Justin Messner of Caney showed the reserve Hampshire. Alya Arana of Garden City owned the champion Yorkshire. The reserve Yorkshire was shown by Cameron Vail from Altamont. The champion dark AOB was exhibited by Dayson Eastwood of Mound City. Kaitlin Newberry of Attica showed the reserve dark AOB. Carly Dreher of Iola drove the champion light AOB. The reserve was shown by Brooklynn Kerr of Dodge City.

An entry from the commercial division, owned by Briggs Kerr of Dodge City, was named supreme champion in the 189-head gilt show, also sponsored by Seaboard Foods. Kerr received a $750 premium for his gilt. Airika Frey from Garden City exhibited the reserve supreme, a Duroc gilt worth $600. Third overall and earning $500 was the reserve commercial gilt owned by Luke Prill from Wichita. In fourth was the reserve Duroc champion, which garnered $350 and was exhibited by Jenna DeRouchey of St. Marys. Brooklynn Kerr from Dodge City exhibited the fifth overall gilt, which was the champion dark AOB. She earned a $250 premium. The reserve champion dark AOB was shown by James DeRouchey of St. Marys. In the Berkshire division, Emily Dowd from Olathe owned the champion. The reserve was shown by Brooklyn Hilton of Howard. The champion Hampshire gilt was an entry from Lane Higbie of Quenemo. Wyatt Requa of Sedgwick drove the reserve. Jacob DeRouchey of St. Marys exhibited the champion Yorkshire. The reserve Yorkshire gilt was shown by DJ Requa from Sedgwick. In the light AOB division, Kyser Nemecek from Iola owned the champion gilt. James DeRouchey of St. Marys drove the reserve light AOB.

Brody Nemecek, Iola, took the champion senior swine showmanship title. The reserve champion senior was Danielle Nading from Fort Scott. Rounding out the top five, in order of finish, were Courtney Baetz, Downs; Braden Mai, Russell; and Luke Prill, Wichita. In the junior swine showmanship division, Abi Lillard, Abilene, was the champion, with Kynna Crawford, Hugoton, named reserve champion. Rounding out the top five, in order of finish, were Brooklynn Kerr, Dodge City; Carly Dreher, Iola; and Taylor Baetz, Downs.

For the second consecutive year, Jillian Keller from Piqua exhibited the grand champion market lamb, a 126 lb. entry from the blackface division that earned a $2,000 premium. The reserve grand champion market lamb, a 145 lb. blackface, was shown by Hannah Whetstone of Howard. Her lamb earned $1,000. Third overall, also from the blackface division, was owned by Becca Paine, Hutchinson, and garnered $900. A blackface lamb exhibited by Adyson Edwards of Paola was chosen as fourth overall and brought $600. Kaden Ketterl from Sterling exhibited the fifth overall market lamb, also from the blackface division, earning $300. A total of 249 lambs were shown. In the Dorset division, Judd Nelson of Soldier owned the champion, with reserve going to a lamb owned by Dexter Small from Neodesha. Haven Johnson of Assaria led the champion Southdown lamb. The reserve Southdown was exhibited by Hayden Englert from Washington. The champion Speckled lamb was owned by Carson Keller of Piqua. Allison Smith from Emporia led the reserve Speckled lamb.

The supreme registered breeding ewe, garnering a $500 premium, was the champion Hampshire, shown by Kylar Lee from Burlington. The reserve supreme champion ewe was the reserve Hampshire, led by Karrie Van Winkle from Corning. She received a $300 premium for her ewe. Third overall, worth $200, was a Southdown ewe owned by Haven Johnson of Assaria. The champion Shropshire and fourth overall registered breeding ewe, earning $100, was shown by Jarilyn Nelson from Soldier. Kalen Dressler of Eudora led the champion Dorset, which finished fifth overall and received a $50 premium. The reserve Southdown ewe was shown by Allyson Rietcheck from Gardner. Tatum Brunkow from Wamego led the reserve champion Shropshire. The reserve Dorset ewe was owned by Carson Keller of Piqua. Jabin Yoder from Hutchinson showed the champion and reserve Montadale ewes. The champion Suffolk was exhibited by Judd Nelson of Soldier. Kashen Nelson from Tribune led the reserve Suffolk. The champion ewe from the AOB division also was owned by Judd Nelson from Soldier, with Lukas Sebesta of Wilson exhibiting the reserve AOB. There were 68 head shown.

A ewe led by Jillian Keller of Piqua bested 172 others to take supreme champion honors in the commercial breeding ewe show. Keller's ewe garnered a $500 premium. Owning the reserve supreme, worth $400, was Becca Paine of Hutchinson. The third overall commercial ewe, earning $300, was exhibited by Kylar Lee of Burlington. A ewe led by Clay Brillhart from Fort Scott claimed fourth overall and earned $200. Fifth overall was a commercial ewe exhibited by Jillian Keller of Piqua, who received a $100 premium.

In the senior sheep showmanship division, Becca Paine of Hutchinson was named champion. Taking reserve was Jillian Keller from Piqua. Following Paine and Keller, in order of finish, were Haven Johnson, Assaria; Caitlyn Carnahan, Mound Valley; and Erin Falkenstien, Oswego. Clay Brillhart from Fort Scott won the junior sheep showmanship division. Caleb Dechant of Goodland took home reserve honors. Following the top two, in order of finish were Hannah Whetstone, Howard; Lane Higbie, Quenemo; and Carter Nash, Parsons.

Reilly Stewart of Baldwin City received grand champion honors and a $2,000 premium for her 87 lb. entry in the meat goat show. A total of 157 head was shown. Luke Falkenstien, Oswego, showed the reserve grand champion meat goat, which weighed 83 lbs. and earned $1,000. Third, worth $750, went to a goat shown by Tate Crystal of Uniontown. Jack Gilliam from Washington showed the fourth place meat goat and earned $500. Fifth overall was an entry from Teagan Deyoe of Ulysses that brought $400.

Reilly Stewart from Baldwin City also showed the supreme champion commercial doe kid. Her entry bested 136 others to claim the honor and earn $750. London Hilton of Howard exhibited the reserve supreme champion doe, worth $500. Third overall went to an entry from Anna McCurry of Colwich, which was worth $400. Chosen for fourth was a commercial doe owned by Julianna Sprague from Kincaid that earned $300. Fifth overall, worth $200, was a dow shown by Dakota Pease, Chetopa.

In the senior division, champion goat showman honors went to Jillian Keller of Piqua, with Reilly Stewart from Baldwin City claiming reserve. Following Keller and Stewart, in order of finish, were Brody Nemecek, Iola; Becca Paine, Hutchinson; and Dillon McNickle, Mound Valley. In the junior division, Jera Schoenfeld of Oakley received champion honors, with Raine Garten from Abilene earning reserve. Following Schoenfeld and Garten, in order of finish, were Jack Gilliam, Washington; Dakota Pease, Chetopa; and Karli Neher, Pfeifer.

KJLS presented $20,000 in scholarships to eight exhibitors. Those receiving $3,000 scholarships were Ryann Allison, Fort Scott; Shay Duer, Onaga; Chad Hibdon, Princeton; and Mason Runft, Scandia. Four students were awarded $2,000 scholarships, including Michael Dowd, Olathe; Jade Edwards, Hamilton; Ben Jensen, Courtland; and Katherine Krauss, Russell. Since the inception of the KJLS scholarship program in 1993, a total of 313 exhibitors have been awarded $431,000.

The LEAD Challenge allowed exhibitors to learn about current industry issues and apply that information in a competitive environment. All those entered in the challenge participated in the LEAD Listen & Learn, showmanship and skills stations. Exhibitors placing first through third in the senior division were Brody Nemecek, Iola; Maddie Martin, Protection; and Taylor Dieball, Little River. First through third in the intermediate division were, in order of finish, Hannah Whetstone, Howard; James DeRouchey, St. Marys; and Weston Schrader, Wells. In the junior division, first through third were Parker Schwarz, LaCygne; Calla Higbie, Quenemo; and T. J. Mills, Grenola.

A team from Texas Tech University (TTU) won the senior college competition at the Mid-America Classic Judging Contest, held in conjunction with KJLS. Kansas State University placed second. Will Gibson with TTU was the top scoring senior college individual. He was followed by Jessie Judge from Oklahoma State University. Blinn College of Brenham, TX, won the sophomore division in the junior college contest, with Hutchinson Community College (HCC) finishing second. High individuals in the junior college sophomore contest were Jaci Burgin from Blinn College in first and Hadley Schotte with HCC in second. A team from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) won the freshman division, while HCC placed second. Alexa Montagne from NEO outscored all other freshmen. The second place freshman was Ty Jordan with Blinn College.

The Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas State University and Agri-Business Council of Wichita serve as major show sponsors. Cargill was the platinum sponsor of this year's show. In addition to Merck Animal Health, Seaboard Foods and Ag Choice/MFA, other sponsors included American Ag Credit, Kansas Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services, Friends of KJLS, Range Master Trailers, Syngenta and the Kansas Department of Agriculture. In addition to these groups, volunteers from across the state also help organize and put on the show.

— Kansas Livestock Association