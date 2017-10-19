Chancey Williams will perform at the 9th round opening ceremony at the WNFR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newly crowned 2017 Rocky Mountain CMA Entertainer of the Year, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, announced their Las Vegas return to perform the 9th round opening ceremony at the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The former saddle bronc rider turned singer-songwriter will be performing a song off his latest album, Rodeo Cold Beer, which debuted in the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Album chart and was most recently awarded Album of the Year at the 2017 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards on Oct. 13.

Earning the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Mountain chart, the 10 song collection features tracks about love, endurance, brotherhood and soul searching, among other topics, includes the single "Down With That," which won 2016 Rocky Mountain CMA Song of the Year. Also among Rodeo Cold Beer's tracks is "Silhouette," a seductive and sultry song, penned by Josh Thompson ("Any Old Barstool"), Josh Dorr and Andrew Paul Petroff.

Other performance times in Vegas during Wrangler National Finals Rodeo are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 7: Smith Rodeo Party

Saturday, Dec. 9: Gilley's Las Vegas

Sunday, Dec. 10: Gilley's Las Vegas

Monday, Dec. 11: Gilley's Las Vegas

Friday, Dec. 15: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — Ninth Round Performance — Thomas & Mack Center

The Wyoming native, who also performed at the opening ceremony of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2016, was recently chosen as one of five artists from around country the who identify with a specific region (LA, Detroit, Charleston Memphis and Wyoming) to represent his home state of Wyoming for the USA Through Music campaign that will air as a short film on BBC World News.