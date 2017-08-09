Changes in Home Arts at the Wyoming State Fair | TheFencePost.com

DOUGLAS, Wyo. — The Home Arts categories at the Wyoming State Fair have undergone a few changes this year and have been reduced one day.

The needlework, crafts, culinary, painting and drawing categories have been changed the most. These entries will be accepted on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 14 with judging of these shows occurring on Tuesday Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. In past years, these items were accepted on Saturday and Sunday with judging taking place on Monday.

Gardening entries will be accepted on Sunday, Aug. 13 and shows will be judged on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. This quick turnaround from entry acceptance and judging will help ensure the freshness of the cut flowers and other entries so they are judged when they look as close to how they were brought in as possible.

During the judging of these events, the exhibit buildings will be closed to public viewing. This means that the bulk of the exhibit buildings will be open for public viewing on Wednesday through Saturday. While the schedule has been condensed by a day for Home Arts entries, the exhibit buildings will keep building hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each of those days to match vendor hours during the fair. This means there will still be ample opportunity to visit the exhibit buildings and see all the great entries at the Wyoming State Fair.

For more information and a full schedule of the Wyoming State Fair, visit http://www.wystatefair.com.