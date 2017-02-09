Chemigation training set for southwest Nebraska | TheFencePost.com

Chemigation training is a requirement for ag producers to apply chemicals through their irrigation systems, said Robert Tigner, UNL Extension Educator. The Nebraska Chemical Act requires anyone that applies chemicals though an irrigation system, whether that is through gaited pipe or center pivot systems, to take the chemigation training and become certified. In order to become certified producers need to: register at their local extension office, attend training, and pass a written test. It is recommended to review the chemigation materials prior to coming to the class, as passing the written test is a requirement of certification. However the chemigation test is open book. To register for the training call the UNL Extension Office in Red Willow County at (308) 345-3390.

Schedule

Feb. 15, 1 p.m. CT, McCook Fairgrounds

March 15, 1 p.m. CT, Stratton VM Hall

March 21, 1 p.m. CT, Hayes Center Fairgrounds