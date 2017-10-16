Cherokee Ranch to host stockmanship clinic on Nov. 4

SEDALIA, Colo. — Cherokee Ranch & Castle Foundation announced a series of new partners have signed on to help it produce the previously announced stockmanship clinic taking place on Nov. 4 at the Douglas County Event Center. The clinic will be featuring the most widely respected experts on humane cattle handling techniques, clinician Curt Pate and Colorado State University professor, Temple Grandin, PhD. Grandin is a world-renowned animal behavior pioneer and Pate is one of America's premiere horsemen and sought-after stockmanship experts. In a smaller setting at the fairgrounds' Indoor Arena, at 500 Fairgrounds Drive in Castle Rock, Colo., the morning will open with registration and coffee at 8:30 a.m. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. Attendees will learn new skills or enhance their knowledge of the benefits of humane cattle handling.

Cherokee Ranch is proud to highlight partners whose support is helping to make this clinic available to the public. These include: the Intermountain Rural Electric Association, Colorado State University, the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the USDA – Franktown field office, Douglas County Open Space along with well-respected industry retailers, Colorado Saddlery, Ranchway Feeds and Cavender's. In keeping with CRCF's educational focus, the Foundation for Douglas County Schools will benefit from a portion of ticket proceeds and the event day will close out with the Douglas County Fair Foundation livestock grant presentation where students from 4-H and FFLA with interests in agriculture and ranching are awarded calves to raise.

A hearty western-style buffet lunch, with Grandin and Pate, is included in the admission price. We invite you to make an advance reservation now, at $35 per person, by visiting CherokeeRanch.org http://www.cherokeeranch.org/clinic.

This event will help Cherokee Ranch achieve its goal of building a Temple Grandin Cattle Handing System at the historic Cherokee Ranch Headquarters as a part of a long-term vision protecting the ranch in perpetuity by embracing a natural resources conservation plan, along with our effort to implement Grandin's practices.