Cheyenne Frontier Days Cinch Rodeo Shoot-Out set for Friday, July 21 | TheFencePost.com

The Cinch Rodeo Shoot-Out, an invitational rodeo tournament, created for a new generation of rodeo fan will kick off the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration.

The event is geared to the public. It will be fast-paced and exciting with the winners crowned at the end of that day's competition. Five rodeo events will feature 40 athletes in an elimination-style format where individual champions will leave with $10,000. Additionally, they will be competing on teams that represent local businesses and will benefit charities. College National Finals Rodeo champions will do their best to beat professional rodeo contestants. While they might be considered underdogs, these athletes are coming off wins at the CNFR held in Casper in June. Rodeo events will include bareback riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and the ever-popular bull riding.

Teams representing local businesses will compete to benefit charities with the top three teams earning cash for the charity.

Charity Payouts:

First Place: $5,000

Second Place: $2,500

Third Place: $1,500

Team Sponsors and Charities:

Ace Hardware competing for Children's Miracle Network

Anadarko competing for Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

Cavenders's Western Outfitter competing for American Cancer Society (Cheyenne Chapter)

Little America competing for Safe House

MSI Mechanical Systems competing for Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

Optum competing for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

Reiman Corp. competing for K9S 4 Mobility

Contestant's highlighting the competition:

The saddle bronc riding field is loaded with world champion Chad Ferley, and Cheyenne Frontier Days Champions Cody DeMoss and Wade Sundell. This will be a rare opportunity for rodeo fans to see Sundell's flamboyant riding style and fun-loving spirit in action.

Lane McGeehee took college rodeo by storm winning the championship at the CNFR as a freshman for Sam Houston State University. He means business and isn't afraid to go up against top bareback riders like New Zealand's Anthony Thomas and Mountain States Circuit champion Joel Schlegel.

The bull riding will offer another rare opportunity when Kody Lostroh, former Professional Bull Riders World Champion shows if he still has the stuff to make it 8-seconds. Lostroh has moved his focus from riding bulls to raising them so his knowledge here should come in handy.

It would be hard to find any cowboy in any event that has had more success at Cheyenne Frontier Days than Ote Berry. At the Chute-Out, his son Denver will be making his very first appearance in the arena at the "Daddy." Denver won the college championship and will be facing off against National Finals Rodeo qualifiers Seth Brockman, Sean Mulligan, and Dru Melvin.

Hailey Kinsel's name is well known to barrel racing fans. She won RFD-TV's the American last February and then went back to Texas A&M where she is studying agriculture economics. She qualified for the CNFR and won the championship. She will have tough competition against Shali Lord and Jana Griemsman and their four-legged partners. Kinsel will likely be riding a palamino mare DM Sissy Hayday that she and her mother trained.