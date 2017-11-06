Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
4 center cut bacon slices, diced
1 1/2 pound bone-in chicken thighs, skinned
2 tsp. Mrs. Dash
2 c. thinly sliced leek
1 c. sliced carrot
1 c. sliced celery
4 c. unsalted chicken stock, divided
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
5 thyme sprigs
12 oz. baby potatoes
2 c. coarsely chopped baby spinach
Cook bacon in large skillet over medium-high until crisp.
Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 tsp. drippings in pan.
Set bacon aside.
Sprinkle chicken with seasoning blend.
Add chicken to bacon drippings in pan and cook 8 minutes, browning on all sides.
Transfer chicken using a slotted spoon to a 6-quart electric slow cooker, reserving any drippings in pan.
Add leek, carrot and celery to drippings in pan and saute 5 minutes.
Stir in 1 cup stock, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.
Add leek mixture, bacon, remaining three cups stock, salt, pepper and thyme sprigs to slow cooker.
Cover and cook on low for 2 hours.
Add potatoes; cover and cook on low for 2 more hours or until potatoes are tender.
Remove chicken from slow cooker with a slotted spoon; discard thyme sprigs.
Cut chicken into bite-size pieces; discard bones.
Return chicken to slow cooker; add spinach, stirring until spinach wilts.