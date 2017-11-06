Chicken, Bacon and Potato Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

4 center cut bacon slices, diced

1 1/2 pound bone-in chicken thighs, skinned

2 tsp. Mrs. Dash

2 c. thinly sliced leek

1 c. sliced carrot

1 c. sliced celery

4 c. unsalted chicken stock, divided

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

5 thyme sprigs

12 oz. baby potatoes

2 c. coarsely chopped baby spinach

Cook bacon in large skillet over medium-high until crisp.

Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 tsp. drippings in pan.

Set bacon aside.

Sprinkle chicken with seasoning blend.

Add chicken to bacon drippings in pan and cook 8 minutes, browning on all sides.

Transfer chicken using a slotted spoon to a 6-quart electric slow cooker, reserving any drippings in pan.

Add leek, carrot and celery to drippings in pan and saute 5 minutes.

Stir in 1 cup stock, scraping pan to loosen browned bits.

Add leek mixture, bacon, remaining three cups stock, salt, pepper and thyme sprigs to slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 2 hours.

Add potatoes; cover and cook on low for 2 more hours or until potatoes are tender.

Remove chicken from slow cooker with a slotted spoon; discard thyme sprigs.

Cut chicken into bite-size pieces; discard bones.

Return chicken to slow cooker; add spinach, stirring until spinach wilts.