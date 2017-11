Chicken Noodle Soup | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

16-oz. package thin egg noodles, uncooked

12 c. chicken broth

1 1/2 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1 c. celery, chopped

1 c. onion, chopped

1 c. carrot, peeled and chopped

1/3 c. cornstarch

1/4 c. cold water

4 c. cooked chicken, diced

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, combine broth, salt and poultry seasoning in a very large pot; bring to a boil over medium heat.

Stir in vegetables; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

Combine cornstarch with cold water in a small bowl; gradually add to soup, stirring constantly until thickened.

Stir in chicken and noodles.

Heat through, about 5 to 10 minutes.