Church’s Chicken signs franchise development deal with Goalz Restaurant Group | TheFencePost.com

ATLANTA, Ga. — Church's Chicken announced that it has entered into a multi-year, development deal with Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC to develop 20 Church's Chicken restaurants per year in six states. The agreement, which will affect expansion in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Colorado, North Carolina and South Carolina, is the largest ever with a single operator, and marks a historic achievement in Church's quest to become the global franchisor of choice.

For the new development deal, Shawn Eby, president of Goalz Restaurant Group, partnered with American Development Partners for development of the restaurants. ADP will invest capital to fund real estate acquisitions, construction and design. ADP will be Goalz build-to-suit landlord. Eby has more than 30 years of quick-service restaurant operations experience and will oversee the operations of each restaurant as they are developed.

"I believe Church's Chicken's strong brand will back the success of these new restaurants," Eby said. "Due to Church's 65-year legacy, I am confident in making such a significant commitment. Their quality product, store design, operational model and management team are the key reasons we are making this investment"

"The Goalz Restaurant Group has a proven history that fits perfectly with Church's domestic expansion strategy," said Tony Moralejo, executive vice president of International Business and Global Development at Church's Chicken. "This development deal will substantially grow the number of guests who can enjoy our signature quality food and great chicken experiences."

Church's Chicken was founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952, by George W. Church, Church's (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit http://www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/churchschicken.