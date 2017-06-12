CICA to meet July 14-15 in Fort Morgan | TheFencePost.com

Saddle up and head on down to the Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association 12th annual convention July 14-15 in Fort Morgan, Colo. As always, during the convention, we intend to uphold our grassroots values, enforce policy that betters the future for generations to come, and educate fellow producers.

This convention will be held at the Clarion Inn Fort Morgan (14378 U.S. Highway 34). Speakers include Tom Noffsinger, KrisAnne Hall, Dennis Hermesch, and Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA.

O July 14, Noffsinger is a Colorado State University Alumni from a family farm in Wray, Colo. Noffsinger gained his veterinary knowledge from Colorado State University and joined a mixed practice after his graduation. He then graduated from the Beef Production Management Series at the Great Plains Veterinary Education Center in 1994. Bud Williams changed the way Noffsinger worked with cattle. Noffsinger believes that making a low stress and positive experience for you and the cattle is key.

Hall is an expert when it comes to the Constitution. She has taught on average 265 classes each year about the Bill of Rights, Constitution and how to preserve those rights. She has been awarded the Freedom Fighter award, Congressman James Blair award for Defending the Constitution, and the Certificate of Achievement from the Sons of the Revolution for her defense of liberty.

Killed vaccines and preventing diseases is Hermesch's forte. Hermesch worked for Novartis as a professional services veterinarian. Now, he works for Phibro Animal Health.

Bullard will make an appearance at the convention, as well. Bullard will be giving the R-CALF USA report and will be answering any questions you have.

The 12th annual convention will be a hit as always. There will be a silent and live auction, fantastic food, educational opportunities, as well as social time. We hope to see you at our 12th Annual CICA Convention.