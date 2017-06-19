Cinch presents the 77th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days | TheFencePost.com

Experience real professional rodeo action this summer at the 77th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, July 12-15. The top athletes in the sport compete for top prize money in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding — all at the scenic Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Winners from four performances advance to the finals championship Shoot Out on Saturday night to vie for big pay-outs. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and a Saturday Matinee will be held at 12:30 p.m.

For the Wednesday and Thursday evening performances only, catch a new bonus event: American Freestyle Bullfighting. Two top contenders will go head-to-head for the cash prize — you don't want to miss this.

Stop by the fan zone before each performance and enjoy a wide array of events and activities. Join us early to beat the traffic, get parked (it's free), and have some family-friendly fun.

Also plan to check out the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs. See military bands, equestrian teams, western spirit floats, local businesses and more. Attending the Parade is free.

Advance Rodeo tickets are on sale now at PikesPeakorBust.org ­— get 'em early and save. Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo has been supporting our local military and their families since 1946. Learn more at http://www.PikesPeakorBust.org.