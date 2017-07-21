Cinch Shoot-out kicks off 121st Cheyenne Frontier Days | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 121st annual edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days began Friday at Frontier Park with the Cinch Shoot-out, an invitational rodeo, created for a new generation of rodeo fan.

Forty rodeo athletes competed in five events. The elimination format featured a preliminary round, with the top three in each event advancing to the shoot-out round. Each shoot-out winner left the arena with $10,000 in prize money.

The athletes were divided into eight teams that represented local businesses and competed for area charities. Those charities were also big winners at the CFD Cinch Shoot-out. The winning team represented Cavender's and earned $5,000 for the Cheyenne Chapter of the American Cancer Society. The Little America team finished second and earned $2,500 for Safehouse. A $1,500 donation went to Children's Medical Network due to the efforts of the Ace Hardware team.

In bareback riding, Joel Schlegal of Burns, Colo., didn't have the highest-marked ride in the preliminary round, but made up ground when it mattered. He scored 89.5 points on Burch Rodeo's horse Clowning Around, 12.5 points more than runner-up Anthony Thomas, and taking home $10,000.

Steer wrestler Richard Coats from Hastings, Neb., faced off against two National Finals Rodeo qualifiers — Sean Mulligan and Seth Brockman — in the shoot-out round. Coats's time of 9.35 seconds earned the Prairie Circuit cowboy $10,000.

Three National Finals Rodeo veterans battled in saddle bronc riding. South Dakotan JJ Elshere's score of 89 led the preliminary round, but the three started evenly in the shoot-out. Iowa native Wade Sundell rode Burch Rodeo's horse Loose Cinches for the highest score of the day — 91.5 points. That was Sundell's second 90-point or better ride this month and earned him $10,000. Elshere scored 87 and Louisiana's Bradley Harter, scored 86.

Three women clocked times of less than 17 seconds in the barrel racing preliminary round, but only one — Colorado's Ivy Conrado — was able to repeat that feat in the shoot-out. Her time was 16.915 riding a mare that she calls Famey. Conrado purchased the horse four months ago in Mississippi. "I'm proud of her and excited about our barrel racing future," Conrado said.

Bull rider Douglas Duncan of Alvin, Texas, was the only cowboy to stay on his bull for the required 8 seconds in the preliminary round. Two other riders advanced to the shoot-out based on the length of time they stayed aboard their bulls, but the day belonged to Duncan. He tallied another qualified ride, scoring 87 points on a bull named Scarface from Burch Rodeo and winning $10,000.

The first official performance of the 121st "Daddy of 'Em All," the legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo begins at 12:15 p.m. Saturday and continues daily through Championship Sunday on July 30.

Following are results from the Cinch Shoot-Out Rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Athletes competed for local Cheyenne teams to benefit area charities.

Bareback riding: 1, Joe Schlegal, Burns, Colo., Cavender's team for the Cheyenne Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 89.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Clowning Around, $10,000. 2, Anthony Thomas, Palestine, Texas, Little America team for Safehouse, 77, $3,000. 3, Levi Nicholson, Weatherford, Okla., Cheyenne Frontier Days team, $1,500.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Richard Coats, Hastings, Neb., Little America team for Safehouse, 9.35 seconds, $10,000. 2, Sean Mulligan, Coleman, Okla., Ace Hardware team for Children's Miracle Network, $3,000. 3, Seth Brockman, Wheatland, Wyo., Cavender's team for the Cheyenne Chapter of the American Cancer Society, $1,500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wade Sundell, Coleman, Okla., Optum team for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, 91.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Loose Cinches, $10,000. 2, JJ Elshere, Hereford, S.D., Mechanical Systems Incorporated team for Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, 87, $3,000. 3, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., Ace Hardware team for Children's Miracle Network, 85, $1,500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., Cavender's team for the Cheyenne Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 16.915 seconds, $10,000. 2, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., Ace Hardware team for Children's Miracle Network, 17.225, $3,000. 3, Joy McDaniel, Southland, Texas, Cheyenne Frontier Days team, 22.291, $1,500.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Douglas Duncan, Alvin, Texas, Reiman Corp team for K9s for Mobility, 87 points on Burch Rodeo's Scarface, $10,000. (second and third on time ridden) 2, Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas, Mechanical Systems Incorporated team for Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, 3.42 seconds, $3,000. 3, Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas, Little America team for Safehouse, $1,500.