Classic Zucchini Bread | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 c. flour

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. each salt, cinnamon and nutmeg

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1 c. firmly-packed dark brown sugar

1/4 c. granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 c. vegetable oil

2 c. packed shredded zucchini

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Oil and flour a 4×8-inch loaf pan.

Whisk 2 c. flour with other dry ingredients (except sugars) in a bowl.

Beat sugars, eggs and 1/2 c. oil until blended.

Slowly mix in zucchini.

Gradually beat in flour mixture until just combined.

Scoop batter into pan and bake 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.