Classic Zucchini Bread | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 c. flour
3/4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. each salt, cinnamon and nutmeg
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
1 c. firmly-packed dark brown sugar
1/4 c. granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 c. vegetable oil
2 c. packed shredded zucchini

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Oil and flour a 4×8-inch loaf pan.
Whisk 2 c. flour with other dry ingredients (except sugars) in a bowl.
Beat sugars, eggs and 1/2 c. oil until blended.
Slowly mix in zucchini.
Gradually beat in flour mixture until just combined.
Scoop batter into pan and bake 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

