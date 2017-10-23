 Cold Sweet Pickles | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Cold Sweet Pickles | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 gallon cucumbers, peeled and sliced
4 c. dark cidar vinegar
4 c. white sugar
1/2 c. salt
1 1/2 tbsp. mustard seed
1 1/2 tbsp. celery seed
1 1/2 tbsp. tumeric
2-3 large onions, sliced (optional)

Slice cucumbers and onions into sterilized jars and pour cold brine over them,
Do not seal, just put in refrigerator.
Ready in 5-7 days.
When filling jars, pack cucumbers as tight as possible.

