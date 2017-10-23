Cold Sweet Pickles | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 gallon cucumbers, peeled and sliced

4 c. dark cidar vinegar

4 c. white sugar

1/2 c. salt

1 1/2 tbsp. mustard seed

1 1/2 tbsp. celery seed

1 1/2 tbsp. tumeric

2-3 large onions, sliced (optional)

Slice cucumbers and onions into sterilized jars and pour cold brine over them,

Do not seal, just put in refrigerator.

Ready in 5-7 days.

When filling jars, pack cucumbers as tight as possible.