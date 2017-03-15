Colo. livestock association donates to wildfire disaster fund | TheFencePost.com

The Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association of southeast Colorado donated $1,000 to the Northeast Colorado Fire Disaster Fund during its March board meeting. The disaster funds were an opportunity for local ranchers to help their fellow ranchers in Phillips and Logan counties needing assistance with fire recovery.

The six-county board also voted to nominate Curtis Russell of Sugar City for Colorado Cattlemen's Association Southeast Colorado Quarter representative. Current rep Bill Hancock of Rocky Ford has declined to seek another term.

Board members put the finishing touches on annual festivities. Bent-Prowers, which is one of the West's oldest livestock organizations, is named for the original two counties later subdivided in Southeast Colorado.

Ranchers and horsemen will mark the association's 148th year with educational programs, its annual meeting, auction, banquet and cowboy ball all on April 1 at the Elk's Lodge, 28157 South U.S. Hwy 287 in Lamar.

The educational sessions are open to the entire ag community. Events begin at 1 p.m. on April 1 with a panel discussion on "Where will be the beef industry be in 5 years?" The panel will feature Thane Milenski of JBS, Alan Woodward of Farm Credit of Southern Colorado and Rick Robins of Colorado Mill discussing a long-range profitability outlook.

In other presentations, Meredith Harrison, a master's student at Colorado State University, will discuss research on profitability of running heifers verses cows. Curtis Russell of WW Feed & Supply will touch on "How Veterinary Feed Directives Impact Your Operation."

The annual meeting for Bent, Baca, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, and Prowers county ranchers and agricultural community supporters will start about 3 p.m. with industry, association and legislative updates. Farm Credit of Southern Colorado will provide refreshments. Southeastern Colorado Junior Cattlemen Association and the CattleWomen both will also hold activities April 1.

A cowboy punch bowl and social, sponsored by La Junta Livestock Commission, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Elk's Lodge. An auction will start at 6 p.m., followed by the ribeye steak supper and awards presentations beginning at 6:30 p.m. Banquet and dance combo tickets are $25 per adult and $20 per youth. A hamburger option for youth also is available. Table sponsorships also are available, with Best Bet Beeflot, McClave State Bank and Legacy Bank already signed up.

The dance, which is open to the public, will run 8 p.m. until midnight with music provided by Mark Encinias. Dance-only tickets are $15. For details, go to facebook.comBent Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers Association, or call (719) 384-4463. Tickets are available at WW Feed & Supply or from board members.