Colo. state vet sees decrease in Bovine Trichomoniasis cases | TheFencePost.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s State Veterinarian’s Office has seen a steady decrease in Bovine Trichomoniasis cases in the last three years. Bovine Trichomoniasis, commonly referred to as “trich,” is an infectious sexually transmitted disease in cattle, resulting in abortions and infertility.

“Ranchers who co-mingle their herds have a state requirement to test their bulls for trichomoniasis because there is a higher risk of transferring the disease. Testing and monitoring herds for ‘trich’ is the best method of controlling this infection. Cattle owners should talk to their veterinarian to determine the best management practices for their herd,” said State Veterinarian Keith Roehr.

“Trich” is a costly, yet preventable, infection that can affect dairy and beef cattle. If bulls become infected, the percentage of open cows can increase from 5 to 30 percent. Trich is a venereal disease of cattle caused by Trichomonas foetus (T. Foetus). The T. foetus infection causes fertility problems, such as early embryonic death or abortion of the calf, and is asymptomatic in bulls.

Colorado trich regulations require that all bulls changing ownership or being transported into Colorado be tested for T. foetus unless the animal is going to slaughter. Bulls on public land grazing permits or with grazing associations must also be tested prior to turn-out.

Several diagnostic laboratories across the state offer trich testing; samples must be collected by an accredited veterinarian and results are typically available between 4 to 6 days. For more on trich, including testing locations, visit http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/aganimals/trichomoniasis.