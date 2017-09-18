Colorado agriculture is focus of annual photo contest

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — From rolling green fields and helpful pollinators to patriotic cowboys and cattle in the morning light, the beauty of Colorado agriculture is evident. It's once again time to capture the "spirit" of Colorado agriculture through pictures. The 20th annual "Colorado … it's AgriCultural" photography contest is seeking entries as a way to celebrate the state's agricultural heritage.

"For 20 years we've showcased Colorado agriculture through contest pictures," said Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown. "The one thing that remains constant is the beauty and bounty that our agricultural lands provide."

Entries must be submitted to the Colorado Department of Agriculture via email with an official entry form by Dec. 31, 2017. All photographs must be taken in the 2017 calendar year and must relate to Colorado agriculture in some way. Prizes will be awarded in six subject areas: Colorado cuisine, crops, livestock, people, open professional and wildlife in agriculture. Amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to enter, however, professionals may only enter agriculture-related photographs in the "open professional" category.

Judging will be based on theme, creativity and technical quality. The photographer whose picture best depicts the "spirit" of Colorado agriculture will receive $150, and category winners will receive a "Colorado … it's AgriCultural" prize pack. All winning photographs will be displayed in the Beede-Hamil Agriculture Building at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., and will be posted online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com.

Visit http://www.coloradoagriculture.com/aginsights for complete contest rules and an entry form. The contest is sponsored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the AgInsights Committee and Northeastern Junior College.