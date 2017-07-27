Colorado Beef Quality Assurance to host new Stockmanship and Stewardship Program in Fort Collins | TheFencePost.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado Beef Quality Assurance is hosting one of several new regional events for cattle producers as part of the Stockmanship and Stewardship program from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. Colorado State University's Agriculture Research, Development and Education Center in Fort Collins will house the event on Sept. 22-23, 2017, which will feature world-renowned livestock behaviorist, Temple Grandin, Ph.D., as the keynote speaker. Other sessions will provide cattle handling strategies and education to help cattle producers improve their bottom lines.

Thanks to support from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, the Stockmanship and Stewardship program has been expanding and enhancing its scope beyond the local events held in the past, according to Chase DeCoite, NCBA associate director for BQA. The regional series has already held events in California and Nebraska, and has others slated throughout the country.

"Stockmanship and Stewardship sessions have become 'must attend' events for cattlemen and women who want to apply innovative and proven cattle handling strategies on their own operations," DeCoite said. "These new regional programs will allow us to attract cattlemen from a larger area to a central location."

Among the sessions, are lessons on horseback and on-foot cattle handling, chute-side cattle handling, BQA training and preventative herd health programs. Consistent with the traditional Stockmanship and Stewardship program, well-known and respected clinicians Curt Pate and Ron Gill will continue to be primary instructors for hands-on demonstrations, providing learning experiences that will be engaging and informative.

"These new events will include a variety of educational opportunities for cattle producers," DeCoite said. "We've included input from local extension representatives, industry leaders and government agencies, so the sessions will be sure to cover topics of interest to any cattle producer wanting to improve their bottom lines as well as their cattle handling skills."

Registration is now open and a nominal registration fee ($75) is charged, which includes all sessions, meals and entertainment. Discounted rates are available for students. To register and view a complete agenda, visit http://www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org or contact Libby Bigler, Colorado BQA Coordinator at libby.bigler@colostate.edu or (970) 491-2333.