Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will be held June 23-24 | TheFencePost.com

Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will be held June 23-24
June 5, 2017
The 16th Annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will be held in Hugo, Colo., June 23-24, 2017. Admission is $6 for the day, kids 12 and under are free. For more information, visit the website at http://www.coloradochampionshipranchrodeo.com/about_us.
Friday, June 23, 2017
2-4:00 p.m. Team Check In and Team BBQ
4-10 p.m. Trade Show Open
5 p.m. Calcutta of Teams
5:30 p.m. Rules Meeting
6 p.m. First Performance
Saturday, June 24, 2017
7 a.m. Horse Show Check-In
8 a.m. RHAA Ranch Horse Show
8:30 a.m. Trade Show Opens
2 p.m. Jeremiah Ward Memorial
Open Ranch Bronc Riding
3:30 p.m. Chuck Wagon Cook Off Meal is Served
5 p.m. Second Performance
9 p.m. Outdoor Dance with Live Band
Admission:
$6/day for Adults
(Good for all events/each day)
Children under 12 free
Tickets can be purchased at the gate.