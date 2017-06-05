Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will be held June 23-24 | TheFencePost.com

The 16th Annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will be held in Hugo, Colo., June 23-24, 2017. Admission is $6 for the day, kids 12 and under are free. For more information, visit the website at http://www.coloradochampionshipranchrodeo.com/about_us.

Friday, June 23, 2017

2-4:00 p.m. Team Check In and Team BBQ

4-10 p.m. Trade Show Open

5 p.m. Calcutta of Teams

5:30 p.m. Rules Meeting

6 p.m. First Performance

Saturday, June 24, 2017

7 a.m. Horse Show Check-In

8 a.m. RHAA Ranch Horse Show

8:30 a.m. Trade Show Opens

2 p.m. Jeremiah Ward Memorial

Open Ranch Bronc Riding

3:30 p.m. Chuck Wagon Cook Off Meal is Served

5 p.m. Second Performance

9 p.m. Outdoor Dance with Live Band

Admission:

$6/day for Adults

(Good for all events/each day)

Children under 12 free

Tickets can be purchased at the gate.