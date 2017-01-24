Colorado Corn Administrative Committee commits $130,100 to research | TheFencePost.com

One of the top priorities of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee has long been assisting local farmers in their quest to produce more food, feed, fuel and fiber with less resources and through more economically and agronomically sustainable production methods. And that tradition continued this month, as the CCAC’s Research Action Team committed another $130,100 to various projects, with those being:

* $48,249 to Colorado State University’s John McKay, to fund various local efforts needed for involving Colorado in a national collaborative project, aimed at identifying the specific genes that cause elite hybrids to be sensitive to drought.

* $43,663 to CSU’s Kirk Broders, to further examine the bacterial pathogen Xanthomonas vasicola pv vasculorum (Xvv) — officially reported in the U.S. in 2016 (although it had likely been present before that), with some of the most severe disease pressure observed in Colorado. The information gained from the research will be used to develop mitigation strategies and outreach and education materials.

* $30,000 to CSU’s Todd Gaines, to lead research on the glyphosate-resistant weed Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri), with specific goals aimed at addressing environmental and economic sustainability, providing practical value for weed management, and addressing management issues related to biotechnology.

* $8,188 to CSU Extension’s Joel Schneekloth, to quantify the effects of residue removal and/or tillage on winter soil moisture recharge in irrigated agriculture, as well as the impacts to irrigation requirements for the following growing season, along with other aspects of these corn-production methods.

These investments come in addition to the $650,000-plus that the CCAC invested in research endeavors from 2011-2016.