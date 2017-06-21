Colorado Corn district meetings coming up in Holyoke, Sterling, Greeley; farm bill the focus of discussions | TheFencePost.com

Colorado Corn staff and board members are encouraging farmers and all others interested to join the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee nd Colorado Corn Growers Association for their upcoming district meetings, which will feature updates on the activities of the two organizations, as well as discussions about the next farm bill.

Meals will be provided at the meetings. To get an accurate headcount, those who want to attend are asked to please RSVP as soon as possible, to across@coloradocorn.com, or (970) 351-8201.

Additionally, the two organizations are conducting a farm bill priorities survey in advance of the district meetings. With the next farm bill being a main focus of discussions, Colorado Corn staff and board members are requesting that producers complete a brief, 10-question survey ahead of time, in order to take full advantage of this opportunity for face-to-face dialogue on a critical topic.

The farm bill governs national food and farm policy – including crop insurance, nutrition and conservation – and is typically reauthorized every five years. Farmer input will be vital in making sure CCAC and CCGA leaders effectively relay the farm bill priorities of the industry to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Anyone wanting to complete this survey online can do so at http://www.coloradocorn.com. There is an online version and a printable version of the survey available at that website. Those who fill out a printed survey are asked to bring it to the district meetings with them.

The dates and locations of our upcoming district meetings are as follows:

DISTRICT 4 – HOLYOKE

Wednesday, June 28

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Phillips County Event Center

22505 U.S. 385

At this meeting, the CCGA will be holding board member nominations for its District 4 director position. That position is currently held by Kyle McConnel, who is eligible for another term.

District 4 includes Phillips and Sedgwick counties.

DISTRICT 3 – STERLING

Wednesday, June 28

7-8:30 p.m.

Northeastern 18

17408 State Highway 14

At this meeting, the CCAC will be holding board member nominations for its District 3 director and alternate positions, both of which are vacant.

District 3 includes Logan and Morgan counties.

DISTRICTS 1 and 2 – GREELEY

Thursday, June 29

7:30-9 a.m.

Colorado Corn office

127 22nd St.

At this meeting, the CCGA will be holding board member nominations for its Districts 1-2 director position. That position is currently held by Bruce Schlagel, who is eligible for another term.

Districts 1 and 2 include Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln and Weld counties.

The CCAC and CCGA will be holding more district meetings later this summer. Those dates and locations are available at http://www.coloradocorn.com.